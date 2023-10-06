The Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia, Nelly Mutti, has been honored with the prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentarian of the Year 2023 award. This recognition was bestowed upon her during the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference held in Accra, Ghana.

Ms. Mutti’s outstanding achievements and dedication to her parliamentary duties were acknowledged by the selection committee, which conducted a thorough adjudication process involving eight nominations from across the Commonwealth. Her unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law, promoting transparency in parliamentary processes, and ensuring citizens’ access to parliamentary information and proceedings were commended by the committee.

In her acceptance speech, Speaker Nelly Mutti graciously dedicated the award to all female parliamentarians in the Commonwealth. She highlighted the collective efforts of women in the field of politics and their ongoing endeavors to achieve gender parity in parliaments worldwide.

This recognition not only reflects Ms. Mutti’s individual accomplishments but also serves as a testament to the significant strides made by Zambia in parliamentary governance and the promotion of gender equality.