Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati reiterated the need for African Governments to collaborate in realizing Digital Transformation on the African continent.

Mr Mutati noted the shared ideas between African leaders can be realized through unity and collaboration among African leaders.

Speaking during the close of the 2023 Digital Government Africa Summit today in Lusaka, he encouraged the delegates who attended the summit to build a monitoring mechanism that will remind the countries of the journey of Digital Transformation in their respective countries.

“We truly think this is Africa’s time and Digital opportunity, let us cease the opportunity to deal with the digital divide and transform the continent,” he said.

And Smart Zambia Institute National Coordinator Percy Chinyama encouraged the delegates to implement the ideas and solutions that have been discussed from the summit in order to ensure Digital Transformation in Africa.

Mr Chinyama urged African leaders to take advantage of the huge population in Africa of over one point three billion to bring Digital change on the continent.

” I encourage you all to come up with a statement that will define how we want to engage with each other as African countries on how we are going to implement the development of digital transformation in Africa. I would like to state that the Digital Government Africa Summit will be held again in 2024 here in Lusaka from 2nd to 4th October,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu said the summit has increased understanding on how Digital development can be attained in Africa.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Dickson Mutembo, Mr Mwiimbu said that the summit has shown solutions to Digital inclusivity to all citizens which is a tool for transparency between the government and the citizens.

He added that the summit has helped to offer practical solutions on innovations that will provide connectivity to all citizens, especially those in remote areas.

” Let us make the hope that we have heard from speakers to be a reality and bring change in our countries and build the Africa we want,” he said.

The Digital Government Africa Summit which attracted participants from over 30 African countries and beyond was held under the theme: “Transforming Government for the Digital Age”