Holders Zambia will face Malawi in the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship final on Sunday in Gauteng, South Africa.

Malawi secured a date against Zambia late on Friday afternoon after beating Mozambique 2-1 in the second semifinal tie.

The Scorchers came from behind to overcome Mozambique.

Earlier in the first semifinal match, Shepolopolo Zambia edged Zimbabwe 1-0 to storm the final.

Sarah Jere scored the winner in the 51st minute of the match.

Meanwhile, Shepolopolo are seeking to defend their maiden COSAFA Women’s Championship title as they meet Malawi in the final.