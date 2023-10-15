Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha, has appealed to Society to come to support health facilities providing health care services and treatment to cancer patients.

Mr Kabesha , who is also Chairperson of the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE), urged the general public to lend their support to institutions that play key roles in the battle against cancer.

Mr. Kabesha emphasized that many patients admitted to cancer healthcare institutions find themselves in frightful circumstances, often isolated from family and friends, and struggling to meet their basic needs.

He encouraged Zambians to unite in the fight against cancer, stressing the importance of regular screenings.Mr. Kabesha proposed setting up a dedicated charity account to facilitate donations.

Mr Kabesha said this will allow well-wishers to contribute to helping cancer health institutions.

In a heartfelt tribute to his late wife, who tragically lost her life to cancer, Mr Kabesha pledged a monthly donation of K5, 000.00 to the account once it is established to be used for the welfare and upkeep of cancer patients.

And Acting Director and Chief Executive Officer of ZIALE, Loah Ngulube, expressed sincere gratitude for the support of well-wishers as ZIALE celebrated its 55th anniversary.

Mrs Ngulube said ZIALE used the occasion to donate materials to the cancer disease hospital.Mrs. Ngulube applauded the remarkable resilience of the patients battling cancer.

Chief Nursing Officer Biemba Maliti highlighted the impact of such acts of kindness on patients, as it provides them with a sense of visibility and dignity.

Ms Maliti encouraged Zambians to undergo cancer screenings, emphasizing the critical role of early detection in saving lives.

“At the same moment, on behalf of both the patients and the hospital management, heartfelt thanks were extended to ZIALE for their unselfish efforts and kindness, underlining the significance of their contributions in the ongoing fight against cancer,” said Ms Maliti.

Senior Medical Superintendent Susan Musadabwe expressed gratitude for the kind gestures and support from the team.

She called for more well-wishers highlighting the importance of community involvement in providing hope and care to patients in need.