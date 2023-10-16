President Hakainde Hichilema held a meeting with His Royal Highness Chief Chisunka of the Ushi people of Luapula Province, who also serves as the Chairperson of the House of Chiefs and the Luapula Council of Chiefs. In addition to these roles, Chief Chisunka leads the Ushi Chiefs of Mansa District.

Their discussions revolved around various critical topics, including Agriculture and Food Security, Constituency Development Fund, and Road Infrastructure Development in Luapula Province. The leaders also delved into the merits of free education and emphasized the necessity of collaboration between the House of Chiefs and the Ministries of Local Government and Justice. This collaboration is seen as vital in addressing issues related to decentralization and succession disputes.

Both President Hichilema and Chief Chisunka reiterated the view that Government and Traditional leadership serve the same people who require development. They emphasized that their efforts were not in competition but rather complementary.

In particular, President Hichilema pledged to rectify land transactions where large tracts of land were illegally awarded to individuals. In cases where proper procedures were not followed, he expressed his willingness to reverse such transactions to protect the interests of the locals.

Additionally, President Hichilema announced the expedited process of legalizing the mining of Sugilite in Luapula Province. He emphasized the issuance of mining licenses to communities and encouraged partnerships between locals living in areas where Sugilite is mined and those with capital. This strategy aims to ensure that communities benefit from the mineral.

Furthermore, President Hichilema disclosed plans for Provinces and Districts to have their own budgets. This measure aims to empower local regions to plan and execute their development projects independently.

Chief Chisunka had raised concerns about people in Luapula Province being incarcerated for illegal Sugilite mining due to a lack of regulations. He appealed to the government to legalize the mining of the mineral and provide licenses to locals.

The Chief also thanked the government for increasing the Constituency Development Funds (CDF), which he believed would lead to the successful implementation of more projects in Chiefdoms. Chief Chisunka assured that Royal Establishments were ready to monitor CDF projects.

He also expressed the need for Parliament to act on motions passed by the House of Chiefs, as these have often gone unaddressed. Chief Chisunka raised concerns about the prolonged disposition of succession cases in Chiefdoms and suggested that the House of Chiefs handle such cases.

In response, President Hichilema committed to facilitating meetings where the House of Chiefs could engage with the National Assembly and the Judiciary on these matters.