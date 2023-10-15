Shepolopolo Zambia assistant coach Florence Mwila has congratulated rivals Malawi for a well deserved 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship triumph in South Africa.

Malawi dethroned 2022 Champions Zambia via a 2-1 win in the final at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Malawi scored in each half with Zambia grabbing the consolation in between.

In a post-match comment, Mwila said Malawi played well.

“It was a tough match as anticipated,” Mwila said .

“We are just proud of the girls. Look at how much they fought despite most of them coming to the tournament for the first time,” she said.

“They really put up a good fight and congratulations to Malawi. Malawi played well and carried the day,” Mwila said.