In an effort to tap into the immense potential presented by the global green energy revolution,President Hakainde Hichilema emphasized the importance of regional cooperation, specifically with South Africa, during a meeting with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr. Naledi Pandor, at State House.

President Hichilema expressed his concern that if the opportunity to work together on clean energy and electric vehicle technologies is not seized quickly, countries in the region could miss out on a chance to significantly boost their economies and improve the well-being of their citizens. With an abundance of critical minerals required for these clean energy technologies, Africa is in a unique position to lead the way in the green energy revolution. By fostering value addition through mineral beneficiation, local manufacturing, and agro-processing, African nations can maximize the benefits of this opportunity.

The President underscored the significance of strong partnerships with countries like South Africa, noting that the region can increase its influence in trading with larger economies, including Europe and China, by collaborating on this initiative.

South African Minister Dr. Naledi Pandor’s visit to Zambia focused on discussions related to the inaugural session of the Bi-National Commission (BNC) between Zambia and South Africa. This BNC aims to fortify bilateral and trade relations between the two nations and will play a pivotal role in strengthening the historical ties that exist between Zambia and South Africa.

During the meeting, President Hichilema reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to the principles of economic diplomacy and fostering peace, stability, and security in the region. He emphasized the importance of peaceful dialogue as a means of resolving conflicts and furthering prosperity for the people in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region and beyond.