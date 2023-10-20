Green Buffaloes picked up their second consecutive win in the season after thumping Green Eagles in Friday’s Super Division match in Lusaka.
The win pushed the Soldiers to sixth position on the table with 11 points for at least 24 hours before their closest rivals play the Week 8 matches.
Goals from Golden Mashata and George Ngoma propelled Buffaloes to victor over struggling Eagles at Edwin Imboela Stadium.
Coach Masauso Tembo’s side took a 1-0 lead into the half time break thanks to Ngoma’s 38th minute goal.
Mashata’s goal came 11 minutes before full time.
FAZ SUPER DIVISION – WEEK 8
20-10-2023
13h00 ZANACO Vs Konkola Blades
15h00 Red Arrows Vs Nkwazi
15h00 FC MUZA Vs Mufulira Wanderers
15h00 Mutondo Stars Vs Prison Leopards
15h00 Nkana VS NAPSA Stars
15h00 Forest Rangers Vs Trident FC
22-10-2023
15h00 Kansanshi Dynamos Vs ZESCO United
15h00 Kabwe Warriors Vs Power Dynamos