Green Buffaloes picked up their second consecutive win in the season after thumping Green Eagles in Friday’s Super Division match in Lusaka.

The win pushed the Soldiers to sixth position on the table with 11 points for at least 24 hours before their closest rivals play the Week 8 matches.

Goals from Golden Mashata and George Ngoma propelled Buffaloes to victor over struggling Eagles at Edwin Imboela Stadium.

Coach Masauso Tembo’s side took a 1-0 lead into the half time break thanks to Ngoma’s 38th minute goal.

Mashata’s goal came 11 minutes before full time.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION – WEEK 8

20-10-2023

13h00 ZANACO Vs Konkola Blades

15h00 Red Arrows Vs Nkwazi

15h00 FC MUZA Vs Mufulira Wanderers

15h00 Mutondo Stars Vs Prison Leopards

15h00 Nkana VS NAPSA Stars

15h00 Forest Rangers Vs Trident FC

22-10-2023

15h00 Kansanshi Dynamos Vs ZESCO United

15h00 Kabwe Warriors Vs Power Dynamos