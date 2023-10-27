A cholera outbreak has emerged in Lusaka, with health authorities confirming a total of 26 cases since the disease’s outbreak on October 15th. This outbreak has claimed the lives of two individuals within the same period.
Health Minister Sylvia Masebo made this revelation in a Ministerial Statement delivered in Parliament. The affected areas include Kanyama, Chawama, and Chipata Compounds, which have been particularly hard-hit by the outbreak.
In response to this public health crisis, Ms. Masebo reported that health officers have intensified surveillance and contact tracing efforts in the affected regions. These proactive measures are aimed at containing the spread of the disease and mitigating its impact on the community.
Additionally, Health Minister Masebo issued a plea to the public, emphasizing the importance of taking preventive measures to reduce the risk of cholera transmission. She urged individuals to boil their drinking water and adhere to stringent hygiene practices. These measures are vital in safeguarding the public’s health and preventing further cases of the disease.
The government is working diligently in collaboration with healthcare professionals to manage the outbreak and provide necessary medical assistance to those affected. Cholera is a highly contagious waterborne disease that can spread rapidly, making the prompt response of health authorities crucial in safeguarding public health.
Cholera has Zambia’s reliable companion ever since Kenneth Kaunda’s government allowed local government to die. Strict planning of residential areas was allowed to become optional. The government watches on as permanent settlements emerge without essential infrastructure for electrocity, water and sanitation. No land is reserved in such areas for social capital such as schools, health facilities proper roads and drains. As these areas are built over, the land loses much of its capacity to soak rainwater and flooding then ensues. Instead of celebrating independence or Christmas, attention is diverted towards fighting avoidable emergencies.
Cholera is caused by consumption of faecal matter. It breaks out mostly due to consumption of contaminated water mainly from shallow wells. People dig shallow wells due a lack of clean water caused by a failure by water utilities which 100% owned by government to supply communities with water. Government is to blame for cholera outbreaks. It’s a sign of failure
Symptoms of a failed regime? This your fault and your thieving “ntolelefye mentality”. You took the assets of the councils such as houses and shared them among yourself and deprived the council of the ability to collect the revenue they were from rents. That left the council broke and without the ability to provide services. This failure to understand the importance of investments and capital is precisely why your areas will remain poor no matter how much money is taken from other areas and put there.
Kalya-nyoko, PF-MMD created the mess that is in Zambia. They took the assets of the councils, such as houses, and shared them among their tribesmen, and thus depriving the councils of the ability to generate revenue. As a result, the councils can now no longer deliver services, such as clean piped water, and the extraction of human waste. It your fault. This is the reason why Zambia is in this mess.
