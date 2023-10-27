A cholera outbreak has emerged in Lusaka, with health authorities confirming a total of 26 cases since the disease’s outbreak on October 15th. This outbreak has claimed the lives of two individuals within the same period.

Health Minister Sylvia Masebo made this revelation in a Ministerial Statement delivered in Parliament. The affected areas include Kanyama, Chawama, and Chipata Compounds, which have been particularly hard-hit by the outbreak.

In response to this public health crisis, Ms. Masebo reported that health officers have intensified surveillance and contact tracing efforts in the affected regions. These proactive measures are aimed at containing the spread of the disease and mitigating its impact on the community.

Additionally, Health Minister Masebo issued a plea to the public, emphasizing the importance of taking preventive measures to reduce the risk of cholera transmission. She urged individuals to boil their drinking water and adhere to stringent hygiene practices. These measures are vital in safeguarding the public’s health and preventing further cases of the disease.

The government is working diligently in collaboration with healthcare professionals to manage the outbreak and provide necessary medical assistance to those affected. Cholera is a highly contagious waterborne disease that can spread rapidly, making the prompt response of health authorities crucial in safeguarding public health.