President Hakainde Hichilema has accepted the prestigious appointment as Global Cholera Control Champion by the Global Task Force on Cholera Control -GTFCC.

President Hichilema officially accepted the prestigious international appointment at the World Health Assembly, in Geneva, Switzerland.

He noted that in the past month, Zambia experienced a cholera outbreak threat in Lusaka but the country recorded a low number of 15 confirmed cases out of 25 suspected owing to strong preparedness and immediate implementation of the multi-sectoral response.

The Head of state said there was no death recorded during this period.

He said the Zambian response was effective because the first suspected case immediately triggered a strong response that confined and contained the potential outbreak.

President Hichilema implored the global community to internalize the lessons of the ongoing Global pandemics that he said are teaching countries critical lessons about global community existence.

He said countries are intricately connected and when there is trouble somewhere, there is potential for trouble everywhere.

President Hichilema called for unity and cooperation as a global community.

The World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of the World Health Organization-WHO.

WHO Director General, Tedros Ghebretesus, opened the meeting, and highlighted the perseverance of countries and partners in maintaining cholera control in the face of COVID-19.

He called upon the participants, and the global community as whole, to continue their commitments to cholera control and prevention efforts.

The Zambian delegation was led by Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo .

This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC news in Lusaka.