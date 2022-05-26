9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 26, 2022
type here...
HealthFeature Health
Updated:

Hichilema accepts Global Cholera Control Championship

By Support Editor
53 views
0
Health Feature Health Hichilema accepts Global Cholera Control Championship
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has accepted the prestigious appointment as Global Cholera Control Champion by the Global Task Force on Cholera Control -GTFCC.

President Hichilema officially accepted the prestigious international appointment at the World Health Assembly, in Geneva, Switzerland.

He noted that in the past month, Zambia experienced a cholera outbreak threat in Lusaka but the country recorded a low number of 15 confirmed cases out of 25 suspected owing to strong preparedness and immediate implementation of the multi-sectoral response.

The Head of state said there was no death recorded during this period.

He said the Zambian response was effective because the first suspected case immediately triggered a strong response that confined and contained the potential outbreak.

President Hichilema implored the global community to internalize the lessons of the ongoing Global pandemics that he said are teaching countries critical lessons about global community existence.

He said countries are intricately connected and when there is trouble somewhere, there is potential for trouble everywhere.

President Hichilema called for unity and cooperation as a global community.

The World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of the World Health Organization-WHO.

WHO Director General, Tedros Ghebretesus, opened the meeting, and highlighted the perseverance of countries and partners in maintaining cholera control in the face of COVID-19.

He called upon the participants, and the global community as whole, to continue their commitments to cholera control and prevention efforts.

The Zambian delegation was led by Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo .

This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC news in Lusaka.

Previous articleGovernment told to heed IMF advise to subsidize the cost of food and energy

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature HealthSupport Editor - 0

Hichilema accepts Global Cholera Control Championship

President Hakainde Hichilema has accepted the prestigious appointment as Global Cholera Control Champion by the Global Task Force on...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mulyata relaunches Covid-19  vaccination to boost low numbers

Feature Health Support Editor - 2
  Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata has expressed concern over the low Covid-19 vaccination rate as the province has only vaccinated 19.5 percent out of...
Read more

Protect infants from being stolen, Lusaka residents implores UTH management

Feature Health Support Editor - 3
Residents of Lusaka have added their voice to the call by the family whose ten-day old baby was allegedly stolen by two University Teaching...
Read more

National heart Hospital starts conducting heart surgery

Feature Health Support Editor - 6
  Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Professor Lackson Kasonka has commended the Zambia Japan partnership in conducting successful heart surgery at the...
Read more

Doctors on go slow, nurses plan to join in

Feature Health editor - 35
Resident Doctors last night commenced their go slow after a failed government promise to meet their demands. The Resident Doctors Association of Zambia directed that...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.