Former international rugby player Dean Zulu says Zambia should pick lessons from South Africa’s victory at the ended World Cup in France.

South Africa on Sunday won their fourth Rugby World Cup after beating New Zealand in the tightly contested final.

Zulu, who represented Zambia between 2018 and 2021, said South Africa is excelling at international level because of investing in junior rugby.

The ex-Diggers and Mufulira fullback said the current Zambia Rugby Union leadership should facilitate the revival of the game in schools, colleges and universities.

‘I think South Africa deserve that victory. They played well. Look at their defence, it was on point. Defence at the end of the day is what wins you games. South Africa showed the intent to win the tournament throughout the World Cup,” Zulu told Radio Icengelo’s Monday Sports Show.

“In South Africa, generally rugby is well funded and well structured. Not only South Africa but Kenya and Zimbabwe as well have invested heavily in grassroots rugby. Investing in grassroots rugby is the only way of developing our game,” he said.

Zulu is currently coaching Ndeke Falcons in Kitwe after retiring from active rugby.