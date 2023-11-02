The government has officially revoked the retirement benefits and privileges previously extended to former President Edgar Lungu. The decision follows Mr. Lungu’s return to active politics, a move that has led to the withdrawal of his retirement benefits in accordance with the Benefits of Former Presidents Act.

Information and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa made this announcement during a press briefing held in Kitwe, explaining that Section 5 of the Benefits of Former Presidents Act stipulates the conditions under which such benefits can be withdrawn. According to the Act, a former President’s retirement benefits and privileges can be revoked if they actively engage in politics after their term in office.

Mr. Mweetwa emphasized that the ruling party is not threatened by Mr. Lungu’s return to active politics. The decision to withdraw his retirement benefits is based on the legal framework established by the Benefits of Former Presidents Act, which aims to uphold the principles of political neutrality for former heads of state.

In a separate development, more milling companies have expressed interest in producing and distributing the Zambia National Service (ZNS) branded mealie meal across the nation. Minister Mweetwa disclosed that the government is currently engaged in discussions with these millers who seek to provide affordable mealie meal to the Zambian public.

He assured that the ZNS-branded mealie meal will be made available in all areas of the country where it has not yet been distributed. This initiative is in line with the government’s commitment to ensuring food security and affordable essential commodities for its citizens.

Addressing another issue, Minister Mweetwa refuted claims made by opposition political parties regarding the importation of genetically modified organism (GMO) mealie meal from South Africa to be sold in Zambia under the ZNS Eagles brand. He clarified that such allegations are unfounded, emphasizing that the government is committed to adhering to safety and quality standards in food production and distribution.