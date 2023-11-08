Namibia’s capital city was the fashion focus last weekend when over 30 African designers shared their creativity through impressive garments ranging from minimalistic fashion to avant-garde styles that had the audience completely mesmerized.

Managing Partners of PR Girl Media, Chishimba and Monde Nyambe were in attendance at the 8th annual MTC Windhoek Fashion Week as special guests. The sister-duo were dressed and styled by Zambian designers The 911 Closet By Faith and Harris Nation in 3 looks that embodied futuristic, glamour and chic styles.

The event sponsored by Namibia’s leading telecommunications company MTC Namibia, featured a variety of fashion designers from South Africa, Namibia, Angola, Mozambique and Botswana. PR Girl Media has commended MTC Namibia on its investment in the Arts industry and their continued efforts to empower the local creative industry. As a Pan African PR agency, PR Girl Media is committed to exploring more collaborative opportunities to highlight Africa’s Entertainment and Arts industry and the potential it holds to generate sustainable economic development.