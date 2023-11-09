A delegation comprising 14 distinguished Swedish companies, led by His Excellency Mr. Mikael Lindvall, the Swedish Deputy Director-General of Foreign Affairs, Africa Department, visited Zambia as part of the Swedish Ministerial Business Delegation. The meeting, hosted with great enthusiasm, marked a significant milestone in the longstanding relations between the two nations.

During the gathering, President Hakainde Hichilema expressed gratitude to His Excellency Lindvall for organizing such a substantial business delegation, emphasizing the importance of strengthening connections between Zambia and Sweden. The visit highlighted the deepening ties between the two countries and their peoples.

Acknowledging Sweden’s support in debt restructuring talks, President Hichilema urged continued collaboration to advance Zambia’s economic transformation agenda. The President extended an invitation to Swedish companies to invest in Zambia, emphasizing the importance of not only extracting the country’s resource endowment but also processing them within Zambia. Collaborating with the Zambian private sector to add value aligns with Zambia’s focus on accelerating economic growth.

President Hichilema emphasized that inviting Swedish companies to invest in Zambia aligns with the country’s economic priorities. He highlighted the potential for collaboration in various sectors and encouraged the delegation to explore opportunities in Zambia.

Recognizing Sweden’s reputation for excellent technology and solutions, the President urged the Swedish companies to share information about their past global endeavors. This would allow Zambia to assess the suitability of their models for integration into the Zambian economy.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to fostering a robust economic partnership, capitalizing on the strengths and capabilities of both nations. The visit of the Swedish Ministerial Business Delegation is seen as a positive step toward enhancing economic cooperation and mutual development.