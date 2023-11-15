The Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, has called upon Members of Parliament and staff to deepen their understanding of the Public Financial Management system in Zambia. Emphasizing the importance of this knowledge, she highlighted its crucial role in facilitating the enhanced oversight function within the National Assembly.

Addressing the gathering at the launch of the Public Financial Management Handbook in Lusaka , Speaker Mutti underscored Zambia’s commitment to financial reforms. She pointed out significant milestones, including the enactment of the Public Finance Management Act in 2018 and the National Planning and Budgeting Act of 2020. These reforms aim to strengthen the country’s financial management processes.

The handbook launch, attended by Members of Parliament and staff, marks a pivotal moment in promoting a deeper understanding of the complexities inherent in Public Financial Management. Speaker Mutti urged MPs to utilize the insights provided by the handbook to effectively carry out their oversight responsibilities.

Chairperson of the Planning and Budgeting Committee, Fred Chaatila, echoed Speaker Mutti’s sentiments, emphasizing the handbook’s value in navigating the intricacies of Public Financial Management. He expressed satisfaction that the handbook has been updated to incorporate major developments in financial management, both within Zambia and globally.

In a significant move towards fostering efficient financial oversight, Speaker Mutti unveiled the newly constructed office building for the Parliamentary Budget Office. This development signifies a commitment to providing the necessary infrastructure to support the crucial work of the office in analyzing and scrutinizing budgetary matters.