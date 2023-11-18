In a significant stride towards enhancing law enforcement capabilities, President Hakainde Hichilema handed over 156 police motor vehicles to constituencies across the country this afternoon. The vehicles, procured through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), mark a crucial step in addressing the logistical challenges faced by the police force.

Addressing the police officers during the handover, President Hichilema called upon them to respond effectively to security threats and concerns within their respective constituencies. He emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order, underscoring that individuals found breaking the law, whether through theft of private or public assets, would be dealt with within the confines of the law.

“There can never be development in an area where there is no law and order,” President Hichilema asserted, highlighting the pivotal role law enforcement plays in fostering a conducive environment for development.

Expressing gratitude to the police officers who tirelessly work around the clock to combat crimes in communities, President Hichilema extended his blessings and confidence in their dedication. He stressed the government’s commitment to supporting the police force and ensuring they have the necessary resources to carry out their duties effectively.

The handover of police vehicles aligns with the government’s broader efforts to strengthen security infrastructure and enhance the capacity of the police force, ultimately contributing to the overall well-being and progress of the nation.