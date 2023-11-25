In a significant step toward fulfilling campaign promises, President Hakainde Hichilema officially commissioned the Kasama Airport yesterday. The ceremony underscores the government’s commitment to opening up airports across the country, creating essential infrastructure for economic growth and development.

Addressing the audience, President Hichilema recalled the party’s commitment, made during their time in opposition, to enhance and open airports nationwide. The completion of the Kasama Airport aligns with this pledge, symbolizing the government’s determination to translate promises into tangible actions.

Kasama Airport, located in the Northern Province, is identified as a pivotal hub for economic expansion in the northern circuit. President Hichilema emphasized that the upgraded facility would play a crucial role in attracting investment, particularly in the tourism, mining, and agriculture sectors. The anticipated influx of investments is expected to contribute significantly to poverty reduction in the region.

The President urged citizens to seize the economic opportunities created by such infrastructure development, encouraging productivity and engagement in activities that contribute to the desired development. President Hichilema reiterated the government’s commitment to developing more infrastructure projects to unlock the country’s potential and facilitate economic growth.

During the commissioning, President Hichilema highlighted discussions with traditional leaders, including Paramount Chief Chitimukulu and several other Chiefs. The development of key infrastructure, such as airports, was a central theme in these engagements, aligning with the government’s vision for comprehensive economic development.

In his closing remarks, President Hichilema appealed for the protection of both public and private infrastructure, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding these assets for the benefit of the nation. The President concluded with a blessing for the country, expressing hope for continued prosperity and development.

The commissioning of Kasama Airport marks a significant milestone for the Northern Province and sets the stage for increased economic activities, investment, and improved connectivity in the region.