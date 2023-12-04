In a significant stride towards advancing Zambia’s role in sustainable development and global environmental initiatives, President Hakainde Hichilema engaged in a constructive discussion with the United Nations Development Program’s (UNDP) Assistant Secretary-General and Regional Bureau for Africa Director, Ahunna Eziakonwa.

During the meeting, the President and Ms. Eziakonwa explored potential UNDP support for Zambia in hosting a regional technology hub and implementing a carbon market strategy framework. These endeavors aim to empower Zambia to actively participate in carbon credit markets, contributing to global efforts in climate change mitigation.

“We are optimistic about this outcome,” expressed President Hichilema, underscoring the potential impact of collaboration with UNDP in enhancing Zambia’s capabilities in technology and sustainable environmental practices.

In a separate engagement, President Hichilema joined other African leaders at the Africa Green Industrialization event, convened by President Ruto of Kenya. The forum focused on the importance of leveraging Africa’s wealth of critical minerals for industrial applications and the transformative potential of green energy in shaping the continent’s economic landscape.

President Hichilema emphasized the pivotal role that Africa could play in becoming a global industrial powerhouse by shifting towards value addition through production and manufacturing. He highlighted the significant economic opportunities that such a transformation could unlock, providing quality jobs for African citizens.

“Our continent hosts the critical minerals needed in industrial application. If we pivot towards value addition through production and manufacturing, Africa can be a global Industrial powerhouse, in this billion-dollar green energy revolution, redefining the economic landscape,” stated President Hichilema.

The President expressed anticipation for the various investment pledges made by the private sector to actualize this green industrialization initiative. He emphasized that such commitments would not only drive economic growth but also contribute to the creation of sustainable and quality jobs for the people of Zambia and the broader African continent.