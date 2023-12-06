In the midst of a grave situation at the Senseli Open-pit mine in Chingola, President Hakainde Hichilema has extended a compassionate plea to the families of approximately 30 miners currently trapped underground. During a meeting at the Chingola Civic Centre, the President urged calm and patience among the affected families, assuring them that the government is exerting every effort to conclude the rescue operation successfully.
President Hichilema, accompanied by government officials, expressed empathy for the families’ distress and urged them not to begin mourning but to focus on prayer, hoping for the safe retrieval of their loved ones. In a gesture of immediate support, the President provided ten thousand Kwacha each to the affected families, acknowledging their endurance and resilience during this challenging period.
“Our heartfelt appreciation also goes to the family members who have patiently endured, keeping vigil at the site while awaiting any news about their loved ones. We express our deepest sympathy and understanding of their anguish.The small-scale miners engaged in these activities are our fellow Zambians, whom the UPND government is committed to empowering with mining skills and equipment. This empowerment aims to ensure safe mining practices and prevent tragic accidents.
Fellow citizens, in the face of past tragedies, we have set aside our differences and united, working and praying together as one nation under one God.
Today, we witnessed the industrious and hardworking nature of our people, showcasing their determination to earn a living. Therefore, it is our duty as a government and as a people to harness our human resources by facilitating a secure work environment through stringent safety regulations,” President Hichilema said
A representative of the affected families, Dorothy Kangwa, conveyed gratitude to the government for its support and the initiation of the rescue operation. The President’s visit and personal interaction with the families underscored the government’s commitment to standing in solidarity with those affected by the tragic incident.
In a separate address to the nation, President Hichilema expressed admiration for the dedicated rescue teams working tirelessly to save the trapped miners. His visit to the mine emphasized not only the gravity of the situation but also the government’s dedication to leading with empathy and action during times of crisis.
The unfolding events have captivated the nation, shedding light on the challenges and emotional toll faced by individuals and families directly affected by mining accidents. As the rescue teams continue their arduous task, the focus remains on the trapped miners and their families, with the collective hope and prayers of the nation echoing for a swift and successful rescue operation.
10 pin? That’s about $400. Awe sure Ba UPND mwapona apa pena
Photo shoot gone wrong. The president in a hard hat while the rest of the masses nothing. So ninshi only the president needed to be protected from head injuries while his followers remained exposed?
@Safety Officer…..Good observation . Even the Minister of Mines Paul Kabuswe is wearing a hard hat. What for ? Pretending to be safety compliant? If the place is hard area , why allow all those hundreds on site without hard hats and appropriate PPE???
A ZAMBIAN UK & USA BASED REGULAR LUSAKATIMES BLOGGER HAS JUST DONATED $135,000.00 TO HELP THE FAMILIES OF TRAPPED MINERS YESTERDAY. UPND GOVERNMENT PLEASE DO NOT POCKET THIS MONEY. THIS IS A SELFLESS DUTY BY OUR BROTHER. GOD BLESS YOU BIG MAN.
# Yoga
I know you live in Denmark like myself going by your past comments talking about Denmark. We know the blogger, its @INDEPENDENT OBSERVER who made this contribution 3 days ago. Slow down you are shooting too quick, UPND will have no role how this money will be used. The donation was through a Denmark Charity based in Zambia who are reaching out to all the distraught families. We expect fatalities the longer it takes. I am affiliated to this charity. Its actually £135,000.00 Pound Stirling and not US Dollars.
## Bo Nawa
Point taken. I just double checked the amount. I also just read some stuff online about the Danish charity in particular. Overall, its good our fellow Zambian is doing this to help out. I can see some people are giving me thumbs downs on my comments. How can someone hate a good will such as this by giving a thumbs down. It says a lot about Zambians.
The MP is asked on the situation of trapped miners in Chingola on a TV breakfast show, and the man is talking about Given Lubinda. This country needs healing. And he goes into politics instead
The man comes for a photo opportunity even when he clearly knows that families are desperate for answers and news. Where is the DMMU, why has it taken so long for help to arrive. Do people only work when the president is on site or is this government creating situations which gives a false perspective of a working president? Everything about this man is turning out to be fake. Soon we shall see a deep fake AI version of him pretending to fix everything.
There’s everything wrong with Zambians. When there was a blast at BGRIMM explosives factory at Chambishi in April 2005 that killed around 50 people, there was no proper record of the workers on that shift. There wasn’t a proper record of visitors and even the number of casualties was estimated from the people that lost relatives at the time and suspected that they could have gotten to the factory. We have well trained occupational health and safety experts but with these occurrences, don’t you think that those qualifications are useless? The President gets to a mine accident site and no one knows the number of casualties? K10,000 is enough to hold drinking funerals
He has told people not to mourn because he was told by freemas0n leader that for sacrifice to work there should be no mourning
10 pin it’s better you don’t even donate.
In normal countries the minister would have resigned…a search and rescue or search and retrieve at a mine site requires certain expertise. You cannot have so many people at an ‘illegal’ site and expect to accomplish the mission..the presence of so many headless people appearing on site is distorting the soil structure and the actual location of the missing…the site should have been secured and sealed off for experts who understand land and mining areas…otherwise the longer the guys stay in the ground?
Please report. Dont propagandize!!!!
“In a gesture of immediate support….!!”
What immediate? This didnt happen yesterday!