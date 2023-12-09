Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka scored one goal as his English Championship side Leicester City beat Plymouth Argyle 4-0 on Saturday.

This was the first game Daka was starting for Leicester this season.

Daka scored the second goal and assisted Wilfred Ndidi for Leicester’s fourth goal of the game.

He played 63 minutes and was rested for Thomas Cannon.

Daka sought a move away from Leicester after the team was relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Meanwhile, Daka has enjoyed impressive form in the Zambia jersey- scoring crucial goals in the Africa Cup and World Cup qualifiers.