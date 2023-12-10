The recent unveiling of the new 2023 Curriculum Framework for Zambia has sparked a range of reactions from the public, with some expressing astonishment and concern. Notably, MMD President and former Vice President Nevers Mumba has taken the opportunity to shed light on the process of curriculum development, urging Zambians to understand the comprehensive steps involved.

In a statement addressing initial reactions to the new curriculum, Mumba highlighted the misconception that the President and/or his Cabinet directly create the curriculum. He emphasized the need for the public, including notable leaders, to recognize the intricate process led by the Ministry of General Education through the Curriculum Development Centre.

Mumba clarified that, before receiving approval, a thorough curriculum development process is undertaken by the Ministry. The Curriculum Development Centre plays a pivotal role in ensuring that the curriculum is meticulously designed and aligns with the needs of the education system. Importantly, teachers are actively involved in the process to ensure their input and ownership of the curriculum that will be implemented in schools.

“The Ministry of General Education, through the Curriculum Development Centre, spearheads the development of the Zambian curriculum. It’s crucial to understand that the President and the Cabinet are not directly involved in creating the curriculum,” Mumba stated.

He urged the public to appreciate the efforts made to involve teachers in the curriculum design process, emphasizing the importance of their ownership and understanding of the curriculum they will implement in schools.

“As we discuss the new curriculum, it’s essential to be informed about the process that precedes its approval. This understanding will contribute to more constructive and informed discussions surrounding the 2023 Curriculum Framework,” Mumba added.

Mumba concluded by inviting the public to share their initial reactions to the new curriculum framework, fostering a dialogue that is based on a comprehensive understanding of the development process. This call for informed discussion seeks to dispel misconceptions and encourage a more nuanced and insightful evaluation of the recently unveiled curriculum.