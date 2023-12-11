The government has announced plans to hold a mass burial on Monday for the miners who lost their lives in the tragic accident at Senseli open pit mine in Chingola. Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo provided updates on the ongoing rescue mission, revealing that five additional bodies have been recovered, bringing the total number of fatalities to eleven, while one person has been found alive.

Matambo, in a media briefing, stated that President Hakainde Hichilema may be present for the burial ceremony, pending confirmation. The victims, aged between 21 and 35, will be laid to rest on Monday, with two of the deceased yet to be identified.

The Mines Minister, Paul Kabuswe, shared additional details, explaining that all the bodies retrieved so far were located in a single tunnel. The rescue team suspects that the number of retrieved bodies may represent the total count for that specific tunnel, indicating that the search efforts may soon conclude in that area.

Kabuswe emphasized that the government’s primary focus is on the retrieval of bodies, dismissing any political commentary surrounding the incident. The tragic accident has sparked discussions, with political commentators offering various perspectives on the situation.

In response to the unfolding events, UPND Copperbelt Youth Chairperson Warren Hinyama called for the non-politicization of the mine accident in Chingola. Hinyama emphasized the need for unity and collective mourning, urging individuals and groups to prioritize support for the affected families and communities over political considerations.

The mass burial is expected to be a somber occasion, drawing attention to the importance of prioritizing safety measures in mining operations to prevent future tragedies. The government’s commitment to the rescue mission and support for the affected families remains a focal point as the nation grapples with the aftermath of the mining accident.