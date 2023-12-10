Today’s Scripture

She named the child Ichabod (which means “Where is the glory?”), for she said, “Israel’s glory is gone.” She named him this because the Ark of God had been captured.

1 Samuel 4:21, NLT

Name Your Future

Friend, in the Scripture, an Israelite lady was about to give birth when she heard that the ark of the covenant had been stolen. The ark signified the presence of God with the Israelites. When she gave birth, she was so distraught that she named her son, Ichabod, which means “the glory has departed.” She named her future based on her past. She could have just as easily named him “the glory will return.” But she was so caught up in the disappointment and heartache that it soured her future.

We may be doing the same thing today. We can be so focused on what didn’t work out, on who hurt us, or on what we lost that we don’t think it’s ever going to change. Don’t name your future based on your past. Get that Ichabod spirit off you. This is a new day. God is doing a new thing. Name your future “blessed, prosperous, victorious, healthy, strong, wise, and talented.” The weight of the negative is going to pale in comparison to the weight of glory.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that Your plans for me are for good to give me a bright future and hope. Thank You that the difficulties I face are temporary and pale in comparison to the weight of glory that is coming. I declare that I will not name my future based upon my past. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

