Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga says the government is working on the policy framework to protect local contractors and suppliers in the country.

Speaking at the 2023 North Western Chamber of Commerce Trade and Industry (NWCCI) Business Awards Giving Gala Dinner held in Solwezi District, Mr. Mulenga said there is a need to add value to the contracts that are being given to local contractors.

He stated that this will help to develop the economy and improve the living standards of citizens.

Mr. Mulenga said government has conducted wide stakeholder engagement and before the end of December the Ministry of Commerce alongside the Ministry of Mines will announce the local content policy framework to protect contractors and suppliers.

“Your government has also listened to your calls on the 20 percent local supply policy with the mining companies and we want to re-look that policy. And soon I will table this framework before the Cabinet,” he said.

Mr. Mulenga further encouraged the private sector to partner with government through various platforms that have been put in place such as the Public Private Dialogue Forum (PPDF), the President’s Delivery Unit and most recently the Ministerial Delivery Unit.

Meanwhile, NWCCI President Kayula Lombanya said the event was important to celebrate and appreciate the role of business companies and entrepreneurs for their resilience in 2023.

Ms. Lombanya noted that 2023 was challenging and a year that opened innovative businesses that have seen creation of jobs for many citizens in the Province.

The event which was held under the theme ‘A night of brilliance,’ brought various corporate companies and entrepreneurs together and saw more than 40 being awarded in various categories.

North-Western Province Permanent Secretary Col. Grandson Katambi (Rtd), Solwezi Mayor Remmy Kalepa, Acting Solwezi District Commissioner Anthony Fulwe and the Angolan Consul representative attended the event.