The Zambia Police Service has issued a warning to the Patriotic Front (PF) Party Faction led by Mr. Given Lubinda, citing credible information about potential intentions to destabilize the country’s peace and security. Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga urged the faction to adhere to peaceful and lawful expression of grievances, cautioning against any actions that could undermine public order and safety.

The police statement did not specify individuals involved but emphasized the need for the PF Faction to respect democratic values and the rule of law. Hamoonga stated that the police had been closely monitoring activities associated with the faction and would take appropriate action to preserve peace.

In response, the Patriotic Front, through its Chairperson of Information and Publicity, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, accused the police spokesperson of defaming the PF leadership. Mwamba disputed the existence of factions within the PF and criticized the state’s alleged attempts to create a one-party state.

Mwamba expressed concern about illegal rules issued by the Electoral Commission of Zambia regarding upcoming ward by-elections, claiming that such actions threatened the peace and security of the country. He urged state institutions, including the police and the Electoral Commission, to uphold the rule of law and allow due process in the upcoming elections.

The PF accused the police of engaging in lawless activities, jeopardizing the peace Zambia enjoys. Mwamba called for an end to what he described as schemes aimed at preventing the Patriotic Front from participating in the by-elections.