Torrential rains have left a trail of destruction in Nangoma Constituency of Mumbwa District where over 60 housing units and public structures have been left without roofs.

The incident has also damaged a mothers’ shelter at Nangoma Mission Hospital leaving about 50 expecting mothers and 20 bedsiders without shelter.

Speaking when DMMU National Coordinator Dr. Gabriel Pollen visited the area, Mumbwa District Commissioner Namukolo Hayumbu said there was urgent need for government to provide alternative shelter to the expecting mothers before the situation worsens.

Mrs. Hayumbu appealed to government through DMMU to urgently rebuild the damaged structure and provide emergency shelter to the victims (mothers) to avoid the outbreak of diseases.

The District Commissioner disclosed that the affected mothers are currently being accommodate at the nearby classroom block which has no toilets and bathrooms.

She regretted that if not urgently attended to, the incident is likely to reverse the gains the country has recorded of ensuring that no mother dies while giving birth which is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals on health.

At the time the National Coordinator visited, the affected mothers were found outside the damaged structure preparing meals while others were resting underneath the trees and small kitchen shelters.

And DMMU National Coordinator Dr. Gabriel said there was need to build stronger structures taking into account climate chance which has come with violent rains in most cases.

Dr. Pollen wondered why structure built many years ago were still standing while buildings that were built in recent years succumb to the storms.

The National Coordinator stressed the need to build back better after the storm by ensuring that the materials used are of good quality.

A team of Officers from DMMU led by the National Coordinator was in Nangoma constituency to conduct an assessment in order to ascertain the damage caused by the heavy rains.

The team visited Nangoma Mission Hospital and Mulungushi Clinic where some structures have been blown off and households in the area that have also been affected by the windy rains.