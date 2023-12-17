Today’s Scripture

He then said, “God’s word: Dig ditches all over this valley. Here’s what will happen— you won’t hear the wind, you won’t see the rain, but this valley is going to fill up with water and your army and your animals will drink their fill.”

2 Kings 3:16–17, MSG

Water Without Rain

Friend, after traveling through the desert for seven days, the armies of Judah and Israel were completely out of water and desperate. Even though it never rained here, the prophet Elisha told them to dig ditches and God would supernaturally bring them water. In spite of thoughts telling them it was a waste of time, they started digging, and the next morning water flowed into the valley and filled their ditches.

Sometimes God will ask you to do things you don’t understand, something out of the ordinary. Don’t talk yourself out of it. Dare to trust Him and do what He asks. You have to stir up your faith. Don’t dig just one little ditch. Get a bulldozer and dig some big ditches. If you do what He’s asking, you’ll see water without rain—increase and abundance like you’ve never seen. One touch of God’s favor, and soon your ditches will be filled. God has new lands for you to conquer, new friendships, new levels of influence and favor. Be confident that He always performs His greatest victories in your future.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that it is an easy thing for You to fill the dry valleys of my life with water. Thank You for simply asking me to trust You and to obey what You are saying. I declare that I am trusting You to send the water and make happen what I could never make happen. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

Joel Osteen