A significant step toward transforming the Port of Lobito into a modern and competitive port platform was achieved on December 12, 2023, as Olivier De Noray, Managing Director of AGL Ports and Terminals, and Celso Rosas, Chairman of Lobito Port, signed the concession contract for the multipurpose terminal, including containers.

This pivotal signing ceremony, witnessed by Joao Fenandes, Chairman of the Commission, Pedro Maza, Legal Manager of the Angolan Ministry of Transport, and Lidia Amaro, Vice Governor of Benguela Province, followed an international call for tenders. AGL Ports and Terminals emerged as the successful bidder, earning the concession rights to manage the Port of Lobito terminals.

In an ambitious partnership, AGL commits to investing nearly €100 million to upgrade the Port of Lobito, enhancing its efficiency and competitiveness. The aim is to meet the expectations of both national and international customers, fostering the growth and diversification of the Angolan economy.

Olivier De Noray expressed confidence in the transformative impact of AGL’s industrial project on the Lobito port platform. “With the support of the world’s leading shipowner, MSC, AGL’s industrial project will improve the connectivity of the Lobito port platform, boost trade in the region, and support industrialization efforts,” he stated.

The Port of Lobito, as the second-largest port in Angola, is strategically positioned to benefit 35 million Angolans and neighboring populations. With a 14-meter deep quay and direct sea access, the port can accommodate large-capacity vessels. AGL will manage the multipurpose terminal, including the container activity, which boasts a 1,200-meter quay, a storage area with a capacity of 12,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), and state-of-the-art handling equipment.

This transformative infrastructure aims to play a crucial role in the global energy transition, serving as the first Atlantic gateway to the Copperbelt region. It will contribute to the transportation of strategic minerals, such as copper and cobalt, to international markets. The Port of Lobito will capitalize on ongoing rail line rehabilitation and construction projects connecting the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zambia, and Angola.

Upon the commencement of the new concession in the first quarter of 2024, AGL will take over the staff of the Empresa Portuária do Lobito EP port authority. AGL has committed to an extensive plan for skills development among employees and local subcontractors, ensuring that the Port of Lobito aligns with international standards in providing services.