The Minister of Fisheries and Livestock, Makoza Chikote, has strongly criticized veterinary officers in Western Province for their inadequate response to vaccination campaigns, particularly in Shang’ombo district.

Expressing his dissatisfaction, Minister Chikote highlighted his concern that, despite the ongoing vaccination campaigns, the veterinary department has not administered any vaccines against Contagious Bovine Pleural Pneumonia (CBPP) to cattle in Shang’ombo district.

The government’s overarching goal is to vaccinate all cattle in Western Province against CBPP, making the lack of progress in Shang’ombo particularly alarming to the Minister. Shang’ombo, being highly dependent on the livestock industry, is a focal point for vaccination efforts.

Minister Chikote has directed the provincial administration to take immediate action to ensure that the veterinary department initiates and accelerates the vaccination process against CBPP in Shang’ombo.

During his visit to Shang’ombo district, Minister Chikote conveyed his concerns while paying a courtesy call on the District Commissioner. The District Commissioner, Mubita Siyamana, echoed the concerns, lamenting the absence of vaccination campaigns in the district.

Siyamana emphasized that, while the veterinary department has been active in collecting blood samples, there has been a notable lack of progress in terms of administering vaccinations against CBPP. The collective call from Minister Chikote and Commissioner Siyamana underscores the urgency of addressing the situation to safeguard the health and well-being of the region’s cattle population.