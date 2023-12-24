The government has officially lifted the ban on the movement of live animals, animal products, by-products, and wildlife from districts in Southern and Western Provinces that were previously impacted by the anthrax outbreak. This decision marks a crucial step towards normalizing economic activities in affected regions.

The government has granted permission for the free movement of animals in and out of specific districts, namely Sinazongwe, Mongu, Nalolo, Sesheke, Senanga, and Sioma. This move is expected to bring relief to stakeholders in the beef industry and, in particular, small-scale farmers who bore the brunt of the ban’s economic impact.

Zambeef Products, a prominent player in the Zambian beef industry, has commended the government for its decision to lift the ban. Ezekiel Sekele, the Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Executive at Zambeef, expressed gratitude for the government’s swift action and its positive implications for the local beef sector.

Sekele highlighted that the lifting of the ban will empower stakeholders in the beef industry, allowing small-scale farmers to resume their business activities. In an interview with ZNBC NEWS, he emphasized that the measures put in place by the government are crucial for ensuring public safety and the well-being of consumers.

“We commend the government for taking steps to address the challenges faced by those in the beef industry. The move will not only revitalize economic activities but also provide much-needed support to small-scale farmers who were adversely affected by the ban,” said Sekele.

He further urged those involved in the meat industry to adhere to regulations and ensure that they possess inspection certificates. Sekele emphasized that only certified meat should be sold to the public, underscoring the importance of maintaining high standards to guarantee the safety of consumers.

As the ban is lifted, stakeholders in the affected regions are optimistic about the positive impact on their livelihoods and the overall recovery of the local beef industry.