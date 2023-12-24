The Zambia National Blood Transfusion Services (ZNBTS) has called for increased collaboration with stakeholders and the government to dispel myths surrounding blood donation. Dia Kumwenda, the Donor Manager of ZNBTS, emphasized the crucial need for ongoing sensitization campaigns and education to address misconceptions that may discourage potential blood donors.

Ms. Kumwenda highlighted the significance of blood donation in saving lives, particularly in critical situations such as surgeries and chronic illnesses. During a courtesy call by a delegation from the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) on health in Solwezi, she stressed the importance of fostering a better understanding of the blood donation process among the public.

She urged the general public to recognize that blood donation is a voluntary act and emphasized that the blood bank relies entirely on individuals willing to contribute. “As a blood service, we remain committed to ensuring the public understands why blood donation is crucial. We call upon the media to assist us in dispelling myths and educating the masses that blood donation is not associated with ritual acts but is a lifeline in hospitals, saving countless lives,” Ms. Kumwenda stated.

The Donor Manager expressed gratitude to the government for providing vehicles to support community sensitization programs, enhancing ZNBTS’s efforts to encourage blood donation across the country.

In a positive example, Kashimba Kandumba, a student nurse at Solwezi Nursing School, shared her motivation for donating blood. “I decided to come here to donate blood because I have seen a lot of patients in hospitals suffering from various health conditions and need blood transfusions. This is my first time donating blood, and I believe that from now on, I will become a regular blood donor,” Kandumba said.

Encouraging her peers to join the cause, Ms. Kandumba urged them to dismiss myths surrounding blood transfusions and embrace the opportunity to contribute to saving lives. The efforts of individuals like Ms. Kandumba underscore the importance of continuous education and community engagement in fostering a culture of voluntary blood donation. As ZNBTS advocates for increased awareness, collaboration with stakeholders becomes pivotal in achieving their mission to ensure a steady and sufficient blood supply for those in need.