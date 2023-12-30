Unknown people have set ablaze Nchanga local Court in Chingola District destroying everything including Court records.

Speaking in an interview, Chingola Resident Magistrate Stephen Mabona said he was informed around 04:00hrs that the Court was on fire and when he rushed to the Scene he found that everything had been gutted.

He explained that he informed fire Fighters from Chingola Municipal Council, and later Konkola Copper Mine( KCM) Fire Fighters rushed to the scene to put out the fire but everything had already been gutted.

Magistrate Mabona stated that Preliminary investigations by ZESCO indicate that everything was intact and foul play is suspected.

An eye witness Naomi Phiri disclosed that the Fire started around 03:00hrs.

Ms Phiri said they could not manage to put out the fire on their own and informed the Local Authority fire department.

“We were trying to call 111 but it was not going through so we just started shouting for help and the neighborhood contacted the higher offices”, she said.

Meanwhile Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Peacwell Mweemba is yet to issue a statement on the matter.