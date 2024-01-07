By Dr. Chris ZUMANI Zimba

Introduction: Free Lessons from Adolf Hitler of Germany (1933 to 1945)

When Adolf Hitler became ‘President’ in 1933 on the NAZI Party ticket, he was the most popular and powerful politician across Germany. A skilled politician, vicious activist, and gifted public speaker, he could speak for hours to an audience that listened prayerfully and clapped joyfully as if they had seen Jesus Christ.

During his 13 years in power between 1933 and 1945, Hitler became politically powerful, institutionally elevated, ideologically great, and iconically renowned. The media and political space were monopolized by him to the extent that most Germans feared the mention of his name as if he were a human god.

Blindly, many Germans supported Hitler’s authoritarian policies, which destroyed one of the best functional democracies of that time in Europe. He made Germans believe that he was creating a modern superpower and gallant war state that would dominate Europe and the world for them as an Aryan race. Hitler identified racism as his biggest and best political tool to manipulate and own pure and original Germans.

In most of Hitler’s public statements, he praised the German pure race and questioned why Jews, Christians, and other foreign races were prospering more. He publicly mourned the sufferings of ‘his people’. His main racial cleansing targets and victims, who he blamed for Germany’s suffering, were Jews. Consequently, Hitler used state institutions to systematically massacre and covertly assassinate millions of Jews.

Hitler’s political agenda of restoring sovereign power, racial pride, economic dominance, and military supremacy resulted in an oppressive regime, brutal repression, ethnic regionalism, racial cleansing, genocide, and world war chaos. Most people failed to see the destructive nature of his actions.

Hitler eventually destroyed himself by committing suicide, plunged his government into darkness, and changed Germany’s sovereign pride into a bloody dictatorship. He became responsible for a deadly global war that destroyed Europe and parts of the greater world from 1939 to 1945.

How Bally Is Blackmailing Tongas in 2024 with Hate Speeches and Regional Politics

When President HH visited Choma during his 2024 New Year trip, he expressed divisive politics by calling on ethnic gods and making nepotistic hate comments. In Masuku, he told the people of Southern Province that before he became president, they were harassed and abused for speaking Tonga. He complained about the use of dangerous weapons like pangas against Tonga speaking people during the previous government.

Additionally, HH said that the PF government had deliberately sidelined Southern province in terms of development. He reminded them that Tonga speaking people were ethnically segregated and discriminated against, receiving a maximum of two bags of fertilizer each under past regimes.

On 3rd January 2024, Citizens First (CF) President, Harry Kalaba lamented HH’s use of tribal language in his public speeches. Kalaba called upon citizens to oppose and condemn HH’s ethnic hatred, political tribalism, and divisions.

HH’s gospel of ethnic politics, regionalism, and hate speeches during his End Year Press Conference and recent speech in 2024 in Choma indicate he is politically bitter, regionally segregative, and dangerously divisive.

HH is manipulating and holding the people of Southern province to ransom for future votes by exploiting and blackmailing Tongas.

HH is not repentant or ashamed to preach ethnic hostility and plant political discrimination and divisions in a country founded on “One Zambia, One Nation”.

HH should emulate Lungu and Kenneth Kaunda, who showed love and development projects to all Zambians regardless of tribe, political affiliation, or religion.

Despite being insulted and rejected in Dundumwezi, Lungu showed love and initiated multiple developmental projects there, including the US$ 20.9 million, 247 Kilometers Kalomo-Dundumwezi-Ngoma-Itezhi-Tezhi climate resilient road.

In HH’s own village, Lungu built modern classrooms at Bweengwa Secondary School using his own money.

HH, despite his wealth, has not shown similar generosity in Luapula, Muchinga, or Eastern Province.

Lungu’s inclusive approach is contrasted with HH’s current divisive rhetoric and segregative actions.

Lungu’s legacy includes significant developmental projects across Zambia, including in regions where he was politically rejected.

Conclusion and Public Appeal

HH has failed to deliver his 2021 campaign promises and has adopted divisive propaganda to manipulate and blackmail the Tonga speaking people. This is unacceptable in any functional democracy.

We call upon opposition politicians, civil society groups, scholars, the church, students, media, activists, traditional leaders, the youth, men and women movements across Zambia to condemn and oppose HH’s continued assault on our country’s mantra of “One Zambia, One Nation”. Political tribalism and divisive regionalism destroy nations.

HH should consider the teachings of Proverbs 6:16-19 as he governs Zambia. We pray for him and his family.