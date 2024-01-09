In the wake of a devastating surge in cholera cases, Vice President Mutale Nalumango expressed her deep concern about the alarming number of young people falling victim to the waterborne disease. During her visit to the National Cholera Management Centre at Lusaka’s Heroes Stadium, Mrs. Nalumango emphasized the need for youth involvement in community sensitization efforts to prevent and control cholera.

“It is disheartening to witness a high incidence of cholera among the youth, who should be at the forefront of educating communities about the prevention and control of this waterborne disease,” remarked the Vice President. She appealed to all young citizens to take the lead in spreading awareness within their communities.

Mrs. Nalumango urged those experiencing symptoms not to resort to self-treatment but instead seek assistance at the nearest health posts to prevent further fatalities. Meanwhile, Health Minister Sylvia Masebo linked the escalating cholera cases to unplanned housing in Lusaka, making it challenging to maintain proper sanitation measures. She disclosed that since the opening of the cholera management center, 99 percent of cases and related deaths have been reported in Lusaka.

Accompanied by Health Minister Sylvia Masebo, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Garry Nkombo, Water and Sanitation Minister Mike Mposha, and other senior government officials, Vice President Nalumango toured the hospital wards to assess the situation firsthand.