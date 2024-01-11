The Ministry of Health has recorded a reduction in cholera cases in the last 24 hours.

Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo, says 457 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours compared to the 528 cases recorded yesterday.

“In the last 24 hours, country wide, we have recorded 457 new cases compared to 528 cases yesterday,” she said.

She expressed optimism that this downward trend is the beginning of the end of the cholera outbreak.

“406 cases in Lusaka, 28 in central province, seven in Eastern province, five in Southern province, four in Copperbelt, three in north-western province, two in western and one case each in Muchinga and northern province,” she said.

The Minister has attributed this development to a multi- sectorial approach that the government has put in place to combat the disease.

Meanwhile, Ms Masebo has received a donation of chlorine worth K3 million from Pharmanova Zambia Limited, to go towards the cholera fight.

Other donations included 5 wheel chairs from Melcome Pharmaceuticals, digital advertising space from New Horizon, including 100 blankets and surgical gloves from Mt Meru.

Ms Masebo expressed gratitude on behalf of government for the donations which she said will help intensify the fight against cholera and enhance service delivery to the patients.

The Minister was speaking in Lusaka during a media briefing.