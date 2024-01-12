“This is not the moment for the court to sit back and be silent. It’s necessary to assert its authority.”
This was the strong and overarching statement made by Professor Vaughan Lowe KC, a practising advocate at the Essex Court Chambers in the UK who was one of the final speakers on behalf of South Africa in its case against Israel.
South Africa’s legal team has concluded its arguments at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague in The Netherlands on Thursday, marking the first leg of the arguments.
Lowe said South Africa had kept its application in this case within the Genocide Convention.
“One may ask why has South Africa has not sought an interdict against Hamas. Hamas is not a state and can’t be a party to the Genocide Convention and to these proceedings,” he explained.
Not all acts of violence constitute genocide. Genocide requires the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, or religious group. But, Lowe said, despite the fact that what Israel was doing in Gaza may also constitute war crimes or crimes against humanity, there was still no defence to committing genocide.
“Months of continuing bombing and cutting off food, water, electricity, and communication to an entire population cannot credibly be argued to be a manhunt for members of Hamas. It is an indiscriminate attack, killing, maiming, and terrorising the entire population of Gaza.
“Israel’s actions both attack Palestinians in Gaza directly and prevent humanitarian aid from reaching them,” he said.
He further emphasised that it’s “no use” that Israel says it does whatever it can to minimise the deaths of innocent men, women, and children, as the use of 2,000-pound bombs and relentless bombing of even “safe” areas of Gaza tell another story.
“If any military operation, no matter how carefully it’s carried out, is carried out pursuant to an intention to destroy people in whole or in part, it violates the Genocide Convention. It must stop,” he said.“No matter how monstrous an attack or provocation, genocide is never a permitted response.”
He further accused the Israeli government of being intent on destroying the Palestinians in Gaza as a group and doing nothing to prevent or punish the actions of others who supported that aim.
“Nothing can ever justify genocide.
“Genocidal attacks on the whole of Gaza and the whole of its population with the intent to destroy them cannot be justified,” Lowe added.
Source:IOL News
The US is the major sponsor of Israeli genocide on Palestine. Its top official Blinken is already visiting countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey etc to lobby them not to support SA’s petition. They have sent more arms to Israel even in face of excessive fire power used against Palestinians. It’s no longer necessary to belong to the UN
This is what happens when good men and women seat watch evil being perpetuated on an industrial scale.
What happened to the Ethiopian women?
Watch “‘Israel is a RACIST Apartheid Government’ | Bassem Youssef #bassemyoussef #racism #israel” on YouTube
Genocide absolute nonsense Calling for the total destruction of Isreal is that not in its self
a crime … Lobby all you want it will be thrown out
Isreal has survived 2000 + plus years and will survive another 2,000
It’s a sad development. Over twenty thousand civilians killed and still getting killed.
Any country that cannot defend itself will perish. A person facing death will do anything in his power to defend itself. Black South Africa is seeking not justice for the Gaza Palestinians, it is avenging its apartheid era sufferings simply. Poor Israel is surrounded by hostile nations. What will happen to its existence if it cannot defend itself?
That is logical thinking TY
But is logic in our African dictionary ??
Just read some of the post on LT
Afterall we still crying about the slave trade 200 + years ago
………
Would you accept broken Hill man to come back to kabwe after hundereds of years and evict people from the houses , and…………
Claim he was there first ???
That is what the Jews are doing, evicting Palestinians from generations owned land and claiming God gave them the land, as if……….
God was an estate agent
Israel is surrounded by enemies who do not want her existence. They have intentions of obliterating Israel from the map. Israel will do all it can to protect herself from such belligerent nations.South African has no moral right to petition JCC when in their country fellow Africans are being killed like rabid dogs in the name of xenophobia. These are the double standards we talk about. South Africa should come clean on xenophobia before it removes a speck from Israel’s eyes. Hamas has been doing a lot of atrocities on Israel and South Africa has been as quiet as a grave.
We in pf, just like South africa, stand with Palestine. Hh is controlled by his western masters.
Judaism is a religion. So Jews are not a race. Anybody who believes in Judaism is a Jew. The modern state of Israel was founded by Ashkenazi Jews. Ashkenazi Jews are pure Europeans who converted to Judaism, mainly from the Khazar tribe of Eastern Europe. Before the creation of Israel in Palestine, the majority of the people there were Arabs ,but there was a presence of Mizrahi Jews in the minority. These two groups of people had been living in that area for thousands of years, as the two indigenous population groups.
You can judge for yourself who the true owners of that land are!