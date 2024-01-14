The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) in Northern Province says it has offloaded over 1,000 metric tonnes of maize for the production of cheaper Eagle mealie meal.

Food Reserve Agency (FRA) Northern Province Marketing Coordinator Timothy Chanda said his institution has also continued giving ZNS about 90 metric tonnes of maize on a daily basis.

Mr. Chanda said this has resulted in ZNS continuing to offload cheap mealie meal in Kasama and surrounding districts.

“If you check districts around Kasama, most of them have the cheaper mealie meal produced by ZNS; this has been made possible because we have continued offloading maize,” Mr. Chanda explained.

He said ZNS is also supplying the commodity to Kasama Shoprite, which has been stocked with mealie meal stating that customers can purchase at their convenience without panic.

“I personally visited Kasama Shoprite, and I can assure you that there is enough mealie-meal for the people,” he added.

Mr. Chanda also disclosed that the Agency has sufficient maize stock in its strategic food reserves for selling to the public under community sales.

Mr. Chanda noted that the agency has stocks from both the 2022 and 2023 marketing seasons.

Meanwhile, Kasama District Commissioner Elizabeth Goma advised people in dire need of maize to reach out to her office.

“I want to advise those families struggling to buy mealie meal to enter into partnerships so that they are able to procure even a 50-kg bag of maize, which they can share,” she said.