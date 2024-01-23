The Zambian national football team has been making headlines at the ongoing AFCON tournament, but not for the reasons they would have hoped. While fans eagerly anticipated victories and stellar performances, a different concern has emerged – the infamous “Sweaty Jersey.” Football enthusiasts took to social media to express their displeasure, emphasizing the negative impact the jersey seems to be having on the players’ performance.

Comments from fans shed light on the discomfort players maybe facing due to the seemingly sweat-absorbing nature of the Chipolopolo jerseys. One fan lamented, “Chipolopolo jerseys appear to retain the sweat, and players have been dripping with perspiration just minutes after matches have kicked off.” This observation is supported by the vivid descriptions of players looking as though they had just emerged from a swimming pool merely 10 minutes into the game.

The fans not only criticized the jerseys for their apparent lack of breathability but also highlighted how this issue might be contributing to the team’s performance on the field. The discomfort caused by excessive sweating could potentially hinder the players’ focus, stamina, and overall game performance. The issue is not merely cosmetic, as one fan pointed out, “On top of shambolic performance, we add, shambolic jersey.” The fans are calling for an investment in proper football jerseys that will not compromise the team’s play.

During one match, fans noticed that the team changed jerseys at halftime, hoping for a better outcome. However, it seems that the problem persisted, with one fan humorously remarking, “By the 55th minute, again John the Baptist visited the boys and baptized them.”

Football fans are demanding action from the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), urging them to invest in jerseys that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also functional for the players on the pitch. A fan expressed concern about the health implications, stating, “Sweating abnormally isn’t healthy for players.” Another fan emphasized the importance of a proper kit for the team’s success, saying, “If the boys qualified in these carrier bags you call ama jersey, imagine what they can achieve in a proper kit?”

As Chipolopolo battles it out on the AFCON stage, it’s clear that the team’s jersey has become a focal point of dissatisfaction among fans. While the team’s qualification in the same jersey is acknowledged, fans argue that a proper kit could elevate their performance to new heights. FAZ faces the challenge of addressing these concerns promptly to ensure that the Chipolopolo can focus on the game without being distracted by the discomfort of their jerseys.