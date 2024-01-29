The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has offered the message of solidarity and support to the nation in view of the persisting cholera situation that has affected the nation.

In a solidarity message on cholera situation the ZCCB, the conference stated that the recent months have seen an escalation in the number of cholera cases and deaths as well as a general disruption of the normal flow of life and business including postponement of the reopening of schools.

“We therefore wish to express our closeness and solidarity with those who are nursing the sick in the various treatment centres and to convey our condolences to families that have lost their loved ones. May those who have died in this outbreak be granted eternal rest,” the statement reads.

The ZCCB further stated that it recognises the concerted efforts and interventions of Government and various partners to bring this situation under control.

The statement further urged everyone to adhere to the preventive measures and guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health.

The ZCCB has also called upon various organizations and individuals to supplement Government efforts through generous donations and technical support.

It has further called upon Zambians to find permanent solutions that prevent recurrence of this outbreak in future.

The ZCCB has since saluted the frontline medical personnel, the volunteers and other stakeholders that have selflessly responded to this emergency situation.