The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform its members and

stakeholders that it has suspended its Referees Manager Aziph Banda with

immediate effect.

FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga says the suspension is to pave way for

investigations into lingering matters around match officiating.

Kamanga says the decision was arrived at after a meeting by the FAZ

emergency committee of the executive that prescribed a comprehensive

investigation.

“The decision was necessitated by recurring allegations of match fixing,

victimization of whistle blowers and maladministration leading to numerus

complaints from stakeholders,” says the FAZ general secretary.

FAZ has since announced that it will open its doors for anyone with possible

information to furnish its specialized committee constituted to probe refereeing

matters.

“The committee modelled around truth and reconciliation will receive

submissions from stakeholders that include suspended, side lined or retired

referees who have valuable information to provide for the good of the game,”

Kamanga says.

“We are keeping the doors open especially for retired or suspended referees that

may feel unfairly treated that they come on board for the good of the game.”

FAZ says the steps taken are to protect the integrity of the game especially after having been alerted to possible fraudulent activities among match officials in collusion with other stakeholders.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER