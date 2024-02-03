The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform its members and
stakeholders that it has suspended its Referees Manager Aziph Banda with
immediate effect.
FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga says the suspension is to pave way for
investigations into lingering matters around match officiating.
Kamanga says the decision was arrived at after a meeting by the FAZ
emergency committee of the executive that prescribed a comprehensive
investigation.
“The decision was necessitated by recurring allegations of match fixing,
victimization of whistle blowers and maladministration leading to numerus
complaints from stakeholders,” says the FAZ general secretary.
FAZ has since announced that it will open its doors for anyone with possible
information to furnish its specialized committee constituted to probe refereeing
matters.
“The committee modelled around truth and reconciliation will receive
submissions from stakeholders that include suspended, side lined or retired
referees who have valuable information to provide for the good of the game,”
Kamanga says.
“We are keeping the doors open especially for retired or suspended referees that
may feel unfairly treated that they come on board for the good of the game.”
FAZ says the steps taken are to protect the integrity of the game especially after having been alerted to possible fraudulent activities among match officials in collusion with other stakeholders.
For and on behalf of:
FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA
Sydney Mungala
COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER
