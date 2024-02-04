In a positive development, the number of cholera-related deaths in the last 24 hours has decreased to two, marking the lowest toll for the week since Monday, according to the Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo.

During the routine Cholera update from Chifundo Market in Chilenje, Sylvia Masebo revealed that one death occurred within a healthcare facility, while the other was reported from the community. Notably, Lusaka District reported no cholera-related deaths during this period.

The Minister stated that the country recorded 200 new cholera cases in the past 24 hours, signaling a decline in the daily case count. Moreover, the number of individuals admitted to healthcare facilities has reduced to 340, down from the 571 cases reported earlier this week.

In an encouraging update,Sylvia Masebo highlighted that 216 people have been successfully discharged from medical facilities in the last 24 hours. This positive trend suggests an improving scenario in the ongoing battle against cholera.

Minister Masebo expressed optimism that the decreasing number of cases and fatalities is indicative of the effectiveness of ongoing public health measures and the collaborative efforts of healthcare professionals and the community.

As the nation continues its fight against the cholera outbreak, the encouraging decline in new cases and fatalities offers a glimmer of hope, prompting a collective call for continued vigilance and adherence to public health guidelines.