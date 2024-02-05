FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has saluted the Zambia Under-17 Girls Team for thrashing Tanzania 5-0 at home in their opening match of the 2024 FIFA World Cup qualifying round.

Zambia overcame Tanzania in the second round, first leg qualifier match played at Nkoloma stadium in Lusaka.

In his weekly column, Kamanga advised the girls to stay focused after the big win.

The return leg will be played on 10 February in Dar es Salaam.

“The girls have another 90 minutes ahead to finish off the job with another round looming. Our message to them is that they should not be complacent but remain focused ahead of the return leg in Tanzania,” Kamanga said.

“The motivation to play at the FIFA World Cup should spur these girls to fight even harder, “he said.