Zambia National Team Coach, Avram Grant, has come forward to address and dismiss false media reports circulating in his name, allegedly attacking the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ). Grant, a seasoned coach with 50 years of experience, expressed his commitment to resolving issues through direct communication and discredited any attempts to use his name to create discord between himself, FAZ, and the Zambian people.

In a statement released to the media, Coach Grant clarified, “I have been made aware of statements circulating in my name purportedly attacking the Football Association of Zambia. In my 50 years of coaching, I have always kept to the practice of airing my grievances with the affected parties face to face.”

The coach strongly emphasized that he has not made any statements to the media and refuted the alleged remarks attributed to him. Grant highlighted his long-standing principle of not speaking through third parties, stating, “It has never happened in 50 years of coaching that I speak through third parties and it is not about to start.”

Grant went on to assure the public and football enthusiasts that the relationship between him and FAZ, as well as with the Zambian people, remains positive. He pointed out that the post-tournament discussions with FAZ were conducted in a cordial and respectful manner, reflecting a progressive and constructive dialogue.

The statement was signed by Avram Grant, reaffirming his position as the Zambia National Team Coach.