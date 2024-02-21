Juvensio Phiri, a former driver and security personnel for ex-President Edgar Lungu, has been apprehended by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) on charges of drug trafficking. According to Mwenge Mulenga, the Public Relations Manager for DEC, Phiri, aged 53, was arrested for trafficking 55.6 kilograms of loose cannabis.
Mulenga revealed that Phiri was apprehended in Lusaka’s Chelstone area by a joint team of DEC officers from Eastern and Lusaka Provinces. The team had trailed Phiri from Chipata, where he was transporting the contraband intended for distribution in Lusaka.
It is suspected that Phiri was collaborating with other individuals who managed to escape when he was initially intercepted in Eastern Province.
In an official statement, Mulenga declared that Phiri is currently detained in police custody and has been charged with trafficking in psychotropic substances.
Just Imagine what he was doing while he was the presidents driver.
He did not just start trafficking yesterday
What has his previous job got to do with this case?
It’s like we want to connect everything to PF. Baliya!
He could have been supplying people at plot number 1, impacting on their performance.
He lost his job in the continued victimization of those that worked with the previous regime. He was fired because he isn’t from the correct region. Being a Ngoni, he resorted to selling chamba to support his family. The UPND cruelty drove him to his current predicament. He’s one of the many whose lives have been destroyed because of the f00lishness of politicians
Someone has tickled them where it hurts. Zambian politics will never recover from being cheap and vindictive.
Why mention the name of the former President?
Former barber is saving a life sentence for murder, former driver is Pablo Escobar. ECL knew exactly who he wanted to hung out with…..kikiki. On top of all this, his Cadres stole TV sets from his house.
@Upnd cadre from Ngombe compounMy thoughts exactly. ECL was really a social misfit and that’s putting it mildly!
U.K.A = Ukwiba kwalaisa again!
Uyu Kabwalala Alebwelelapo! U K A
He was the driver allocated by upnd government as part of his benefits as former president.