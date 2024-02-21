Juvensio Phiri, a former driver and security personnel for ex-President Edgar Lungu, has been apprehended by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) on charges of drug trafficking. According to Mwenge Mulenga, the Public Relations Manager for DEC, Phiri, aged 53, was arrested for trafficking 55.6 kilograms of loose cannabis.

Mulenga revealed that Phiri was apprehended in Lusaka’s Chelstone area by a joint team of DEC officers from Eastern and Lusaka Provinces. The team had trailed Phiri from Chipata, where he was transporting the contraband intended for distribution in Lusaka.

It is suspected that Phiri was collaborating with other individuals who managed to escape when he was initially intercepted in Eastern Province.

In an official statement, Mulenga declared that Phiri is currently detained in police custody and has been charged with trafficking in psychotropic substances.