Mine Workers Union of Zambia (MUZ) President Joseph Chewe says it is embarrassing that Zambia has been classified as a poor country despite being rich in minerals that include gold, emerald,copper, manganese and cobalt.
Mr. Chewe has advised that Zambia should properly harness its abundant mineral resources to end poverty.
He said Zambia should learn from Middle East countries that have utilised oil to create national wealth.
“Look at how the Arabs have harnessed their wealth through oil.Where have we gone wrong as a country? We have copper and copper as we speak today is one of the minerals that is being used in this energy transition and we must leverage on these benefits and be counted that these minerals copper and manganese can end poverty in our country,” Mr. Chewe told Radio Icengelo News.
“We need to become like Arabs who have harnessed the wealth very well in terms of minerals. We call upon all Zambians that we need to show the next generation that these minerals God has given us must end poverty,” he said.
Mr. Chewe warned that foreigners have been abusing local minerals.
“It is very embarrassing that we can be classified as a poor nation in the midst of abundance, when those countries calling us poor have no minerals. This is very embarrassing so I think as a country we need to come out of these doldrums and change the way this country is classified by utilising our mineral resources and creating more jobs. The mining sector can absorb many unemployed graduates like it used to happen during ZCCM days,” he said.
Invest heavily in ZCCM and start putting our minerals into reserves to cushion economic shockwaves. When harvesters tell you it’s a bad idea, just know that you are doing something right.
Useless Unions….No voice . Fyonse ni yes yes!
There is Uraniun exposure at Lumwana….Yes Yes
KCM has polluted Kafue River from where miners drink their water….yes yes.
Kansanshi Mine have removed a Zambian General Manager and replaced him with white expartriate…yes yes.
Zambian Engineers on the mines getting far less that white Engineers…..yes yes.
UNDERSTAND YOUR SHORT COMINGS FIRST
There will come a time in the future for this to be a reality BUT THAT IS NOT NOW
TAKE OVER A SMALL MINE AND SEE HOW THAT GOES FIRST
WE WILL ALL BE WATCHING
u are very right.
I love Bukina Fasos soldiers
The minerals could be in zambia, but they are for anyone of God’s children wherever they ar who has an idea of how to use them. u lived with emerald for yrs u didnt know hw to use it until the west african came. u lived with precious hard wood mukula for yrs u didnt know its use until the chinese came and used u to harvest it.
look at the clothes u are wearing frm top to bottom they are from resources coming from other countries but u ar benefiting. if u think zambia is for zambians only then u ar lost. look at how many races u see around you. from lebaneses to turkish to congolse to zimbabweans to british to indians they are all here. the earth and its wealth wherever it is belongs to all of Gods children wherever they ar.
The same bazungu who classifies us poor are the same ones now telling us that we have “first grade copper deposits”….and we jump up and down celebrating…..” Emancipate yourself from mental slavery non but ourselves can free our minds”….and we go and que at IMF and World Bank with a begging bowl asking for breadcrumbs
@ Mbimbi
You need Psychiatric evaluation ASAP….uzangena sanga pa last….
@Anonymous. im saying the reality mablaza. e.g theres more wealth in a 1km square radius small comunity of asian foreigners in emasdale than theres in the entire New kasama which is full of govt parasites.
@Mbimbi
Can you go to India or China as a Zambian and start your Mining business….can you go to Saudi Arabia as a Zambian and start drilling their oil ???? ….they probably won’t even give you a Visa to start with
If talking without tangible solutions was a competition, Zambia would be a gold medalist.
I get irritated with such nonsense. So who do you think will improve your lot if you don’t act to rectify this anomaly.
Fact is, African culture is inimical to progress. This is why anywhere on this planet where black people are, there’s mostly lawlessness, ignorance and poverty even in the greatest land of opportunity America. black lives do not matter to black people, we are our own worst enemies. the only time black people are seen to work together is when they are dancing.
Your politicians are busy rushing to sell your mines to foreigners. When your children are born there will be nothing for them and they will just be laborers living in contaminated places!
How many times have I heard this broken record song? And now you must seek consent from chiefs to spend money on exploration? The chiefs ask bribes from someone gamblin/ risking his money to find minerals. Feudalism!!