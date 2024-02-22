Zambia Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape is upbeat ahead of Friday’s Paris 2024 Olympics third round, first leg qualifier against the Black Queens of Ghana in Accra.

Mwape has carried 23 Stars players to the west African country following the arrival of midfielders Hellen Chanda and Misozi Zulu from Turkey on Tuesday.

Mwape has assured Zambians of a good result against Ghana.

“I am sure all the Zambians are expecting a good result because the team has been doing well. The Zambians should expect a good result,” Mwape said on arrival in Ghana.

Friday’s match will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium at 19h00CAT.

The second leg will follow at the Levy Mwanawasa stadium in Ndola on 28 February, 2024 at 18h00.