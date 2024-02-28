Tensions flared at Kabwata Police Station yesterday morning as law enforcement officers resorted to firing tear gas to disperse members of the Patriotic Front (PF) faction who had gathered outside the station. The gathering occurred in response to the detention of Raphael Nakachinda.

Former President Edgar Lungu, who was present among the PF faction members, voiced concern over the actions of the police, suggesting that such behavior could provoke public discontent against the government. Lungu warned that if the conduct of the police persisted, it could lead to President Hakainde Hichilema relinquishing power before the scheduled 2026 elections.

The remarks by Mr. Lungu have drawn criticism from the government, with Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana expressing disappointment. Kawana emphasized that such sentiments should not come from someone who previously occupied the highest office in the country.

Kawana pointed out that individuals inciting unruly behavior are the very people being led by the former head of state at police stations.