President Hakainde Hichilema marked International Women’s Day in Livingstone, emphasizing the critical importance of investing in women as a strategic pathway to national development. Themed “Invest in Women and Girls: Accelerate Progress,” the occasion served as a platform to celebrate women’s achievements, advocate for their well-being, and foster their advancement in various sectors.

President Hichilema underscored the imperative of investing in women, affirming that it transcends mere moral obligation or human rights concerns—it is a strategic imperative for accelerating overall national development. Addressing the gender gap and nurturing the next generation of women leaders lies at the heart of this investment, he emphasized.

Acknowledging the historical barriers that hindered women’s participation in decision-making roles, especially in politics, President Hichilema pledged to foster a conducive environment for women’s advancement. He announced plans to host women’s groups quarterly at State House to facilitate dialogue and idea-sharing, recognizing the invaluable contributions of women to governance and development.

While lauding the government’s strides in empowering women, President Hichilema emphasized the ongoing need for sustained efforts to further enhance the livelihoods and opportunities of women, particularly in rural areas. He directed local authorities to utilize the Constituency Development Fund to improve access to water, thereby relieving women from the burden of long-distance water fetching.

Additionally, President Hichilema affirmed the government’s commitment to bolstering healthcare services, including the construction of maternity annexes and ensuring access to running water at all health facilities. These initiatives aim to enhance women’s health and well-being across the country.

In tandem with the government’s efforts, Grace Sinkamba, Chairperson of the Non-Government Gender Organizations Coordinating Council, commended the strides made in promoting gender equality through the appointment of women to high-level decision-making positions. However, she also highlighted the persisting challenges regarding women’s representation in such roles.

Echoing the call for increased investment in ending violence against women, Beatrice Mutali, the United Nations Resident Coordinator, reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to supporting women empowerment programs in Zambia. Southern Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa praised the New Dawn Government’s empowerment programs, noting their positive impact on women in the province.