In a bid to address concerns over maize scarcity in Zambia, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has revealed that Tanzania and Uganda have expressed their willingness to export maize to Zambia, citing the nations’ cordial relations.

During a media engagement in Livingstone, Mweetwa, who also serves as the Information and Media Minister, emphasized that there is no need for panic buying of maize as the government is committed to ensuring the commodity remains accessible and affordable in the market.

Mweetwa further disclosed that the Zambian government is set to conduct a crop harvest survey to gauge the maize production levels for the 2023-2024 farming season. This survey, he stressed, is crucial for accurately estimating the required amount of maize to be sourced to guarantee food security in the country.

Additionally, Mweetwa underscored the importance of Zambia transitioning from its dependence on hydroelectricity to embracing solar energy, aligning with broader sustainability goals.

Amidst these developments, Mweetwa assured the public of the government’s commitment to maintaining political stability. He cited the recent commemoration of International Women’s Day as evidence of the country’s inclusive political space, free from violence, contrary to claims made by some political factions.

Encouraging the youth to follow the example set by women in commemorating Youth Day without violence, Mweetwa reiterated the government’s dedication to fostering a peaceful and stable environment for all citizens.