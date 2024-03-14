Cancer-related fatalities were targeted for reduction with the commencement of the construction of a nuclear and Cancer Center in Ndola, Zambia. Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati, highlighted Zambia’s significant progress in utilizing technologies and nuclear science in the health sector. He disclosed that the government allocated $25 million towards the construction of the center, aimed at combating cancer-related deaths.

Government’s efforts to strengthen protection against the effects of cancer through the application of nuclear medicine and radiation have taken a significant step forward with the enactment of new regulations and the allocation of funds for a specialized center. Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati, speaking at a joint press briefing with the Ministry of Health and the Radiation Protection Authority (IPA), announced the implementation of two Statutory Instruments (SIs): the Ionising Radiation Protection (Nuclear Medicine) Regulations 2024 and the Ionising Radiation Protection (Radiotherapy) Regulations 2024. These regulations aim to enhance radiation protection management, safety, and security in the country’s healthcare system.

Mutati disclosed that the government has invested over $25 million in the construction of a nuclear and Cancer Center in Ndola, which will play a crucial role in managing the treatment of the increasing number of cancer patients. The center is part of a broader strategy to minimize cancer-related mortality rates and improve access to quality healthcare services.

The Minister emphasized the importance of compliance with safety standards and the need for rigorous oversight to ensure patient safety and minimize treatment costs. He urged the media to raise awareness about the significance of these regulations among the public.

Permanent Secretary for Donor Coordination in the Ministry of Health, George Sinyangwe, underscored the advancements in nuclear medicine and radiotherapy, emphasizing their transformative impact on the diagnosis and treatment of various medical conditions. Sinyangwe stressed the importance of maintaining the highest standards of safety and protection when using ionizing radiation, particularly in healthcare settings.

Christabel Reinke, Chairperson of the Radiation Protection Board, expressed gratitude to the government for its commitment to upholding the highest standards of radiation safety and protection in the country’s health system. She commended the government’s support for initiatives aimed at safeguarding the health and well-being of citizens, employees, and the environment.

These developments mark a significant milestone in Zambia’s efforts to combat cancer and other diseases caused by radiation while ensuring the safety and security of its healthcare infrastructure.